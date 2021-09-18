WVU commit Nicco Marchiol leads massive comeback to knock off No. 7 Bishop Gorman

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of Neal Brown’s top gets for the class of 2022 is making headlines across the country after leading the Hamilton Huskies (AZ) to a massive comeback in the final minute of an upset against No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV) on Friday night.

With just over a minute to go, Hamilton trailed Bishop Gorman by 17 points. The Huskies scored a field goal, recovered an onside kick, scored a touchdown, then recovered another onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. With eight seconds left, Marchiol found NIck Switzer through the air, who punched the ball in for a touchdown to bring it within one.

Hamilton opted to keep its offense on the field for the two-point conversion. With the pocket collapsing, Marchiol rolled right and dashed into the end zone to give Hamilton the go-ahead points.

According to MaxPreps, Marchiol finished 15-for-22 with 140 yards and three touchdowns.

The four-star prospect as rated by ESPN is a consensus top-five prospect in the state of Arizona. He committed to the Mountaineers on June 21, and is the second-highest rated prospect in WVU’s 2022 class as rated by 247Sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Trending Stories

Follow GBN on Twitter!