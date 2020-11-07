WVU completes virtual meet with Notre Dame

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed virtual competition against Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7, after two days of action at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

The virtual meet began on Friday, Nov. 6, and continued on Saturday, as the Fighting Irish swam at Rolfs Aquatic Center in South Bend, Indiana, and the Mountaineers swam at the Aquatic Center. Following each session, the two teams compared times to get final results.

Friday’s action was highlighted by sophomore Emily Haimes’ win in the 100 freestyle, as she was the first to touch the pads in 50.17.

On Saturday, the Mountaineer sprinters shined in the 50 free, taking the win in the men’s event and claiming two of the top-five spots in the women’s race. Senior Ryen Van Wyk captured a win after touching the wall in 20.45, while Haimes and classmate Harna Minezawa used their speed to place second (23.29) and fifth (23.75), respectively.

“I was really proud of the teams this weekend,” coach Vic Riggs said. “They competed very well and had great energy. We’ve been doing some internal test meets the past few weekends, but knowing that Notre Dame was competing at the same time really added to the intensity, and the results indicate that.”

In the diving well, the teams were paced by redshirt junior Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and sophomore Holly Darling. Cardinal Tremblay finished in third place on 1-meter (295.05) and 3-meter (289.20), while Darling also notched a third-place finish on 3-meter with a mark of 254.10.

“In this COVID-19 season, we have been gifted with the opportunity to have very focused practices,” first-year diving coach Karla Helder said. “So, our competition with Notre Dame was a lesson that early-season focus is about how you’ve excelled in practice and can bring that into the competition. I thought our kids did a great job with that this weekend.”

Additional highlights from Friday included the men’s 200 free relay, as the team of seniors David Dixon, Max Gustafson and Van Wyk and sophomore Roberts Zemturis grabbed second place with a combined time of 1:22.19. Senior Ally VanNetta also notched a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke (1:58.97), while Dixon (48.14) and Haimes (54.43) paced the Mountaineers with a pair of third-place finishes in the 100 butterfly.

Dixon added another second-place finish in the 200 fly on Saturday, recording a time of 1:46.04. The Mountaineers also added a third-place finish from VanNetta in the 100 back, as she completed the swim in 55.31.

A full list of results from Friday and Saturday’s virtual action against Notre Dame can be found at WVUsports.com.

During this weekend’s meet, 15 newcomers saw their first action in the pool for WVU. West Virginia now prepares for the start of its official 2021 competition schedule, which will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.