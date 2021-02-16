WVU cracks first top-16 rankings for NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee unveiled its first top-16 rankings for the 2021 NCAA Tournament — and West Virginia was slotted in as a four-seed.

UConn earned the top spot in the ranking, with South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville filling out the No. 1 seeds.

West Virginia was ranked at No. 14, which puts them in Region 2, which is led by South Carolina, Maryland and UCLA. Baylor, the only other Big 12 team in the top-16, earned a three-seed in Region 1 as the No. 10 overall team.

“This first reveal brought to the forefront the unusual scheduling circumstances of the current season that we as committee members must take into account during the selection and seeding process,” said Nina King, senior deputy athletics director and chief of staff at Duke and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “We know that what was announced today is just a snapshot in time with a month to play before selections. We along with all fans will be watching closely over the coming weeks.”

The rankings were announced a month ahead of Selection Monday, when the full tournament bracket will be revealed.

This year’s NCAA Tournament will take place in San Antonio and the surrounding area from March 21 through April 4. All games will be broadcast on ESPN.