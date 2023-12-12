MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a Big 12 sweep of Air Force and RV Northern Colorado, the West Virginia University wrestling team moves up to No. 20 in this week’s NWCA Division I Coaches Poll.

This marks the first time that West Virginia ranks in the top 20 since the team checked in at No. 19 during the second week of the 2016 campaign. The Mountaineers also have opened the season 6-1, which marks the first time WVU has won six of its first seven duals in back-to-back seasons since 1963 and 1964.

Individually, nine members of the squad remain in the seventh edition of this season’s FloWrestling rankings – No. 19 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 22 Jordan Titus (141), No. 27 Ty Watters (149), No. 29 Caleb Dowling (157), No. 12 Peyton Hall (165), No. 29 Brody Conley (174), No. 23 Dennis Robin (184), No. 28 Austin Cooley (197) and No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (HWT).

West Virginia returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 19, as it plays host to Fairmont State inside the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for that match, as well as West Virginia’s clashes with No. 9 Oklahoma State (Jan. 14) and No. 3 Missouri (Jan. 26) inside the WVU Coliseum are still available. Fans can purchase them by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME, or stopping by the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the Gold Gate of the Coliseum.

In addition, fans can purchase tickets at CFFC.tv/tickets for “Battle on the Boardwalk,” to witness the nationally ranked Mountaineers battle RV Columbia at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2:30 ET.