WVU cross country in Stillwater for NCAA Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championship on Monday, March. 15.



The women’s 6k championship race is set to begin at 12:50 p.m. ET, at the OSU Cross Country Course. Live coverage of the NCAA Championships will be available on ESPNU and the ESPN App starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. Additionally, live results of the meet can be found at pttiming.com.



Iowa State serves as host for the conference meet for the first time in program history. The Mountaineers return to the NCAA Championships as a team for the first time since 2014. Most recently, Maggie Drazba and Jillian Forsey represented WVU at the 2016 NCAA Championships.

Coach Sean Cleary, who was named head coach in 2007 has led the team to 10 team qualifying matches and a program-high final four lead in 2008 with a fourth-place finish. He has reigned five top-10 finishes, four elite-8 finishes and one final four finish. Under Cleary’s tutelage, WVU has produced 19 All-Americans in cross country.



The Mountaineers last competed at the FSU Winter XC Classic, hosted by Florida State University, at Apalachee Regional Park, in Tallahassee, Florida, on Feb. 5. Sophomore Ceili McCabe was the first Mountaineer to cross the finish line with a 6k time of 20:31.2 in 8th place.