WVU cross-country opens 2020 season at Pitt

The West Virginia University cross country team opens the 2020 season versus Pittsburgh in Clinton, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 16. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET, at Youthtowne cross country course.

“We feel very grateful to have this opportunity to race,” coach Sean Cleary said. “So many schools and young athletes must wait a few more months before being afforded this opportunity. The number of people and the number of hours that have gone into making fall sports a reality is astonishing. For our group to get into their pods, make the quick trip up to Pittsburgh and, after nearly 8 months, get the chance to put it on the line is something they will not take for granted. We are excited to find out who we are.”

Friday’s race marks the Mountaineers’ first regular-season meet before competing at the 2020 Big 12 Championship on Friday, Oct. 30, in Lawrence, Kansas, at Rim Rock Farm.

Last season, WVU finished third at the 2019 Big 12 Championship and fifth at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional. The Mountaineers’ third-place finish at the Big 12 Championship and fifth-place finish at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional were the team’s highest finishes at the respective meets since 2016.