WVU safety Hershey McLaurin has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal after two seasons in Morgantown.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me the ability [and] skill to play this game that I love,” McLaurin said Thursday in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Without him, I know that I would not be in this position that I am today. I would also like to thank all the coaches for giving me a chance to play the game at the Division I level, and I want to thank the athletic training staff for [keeping] me as healthy as possible. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.”

He started two games at free safety in 2022 and made seven starts at spear this past season. McLaurin finished with 89 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and three passes defended over 23 total games with the Mountaineers. He tallied six of those TFLs in 2023, tied for third-most on the team.

He played two years at Jones County Junior College before joining Neal Brown’s program. He becomes WVU’s second defensive player with starting experience to enter the transfer portal.