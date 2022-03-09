MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving team concluded competition at the 2022 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships on Wednesday, March 9, at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Both, men and women, closed the week on platform. A total of 14 men and 15 women competed on the final day of competition, with all competitors from the men’s and women’s preliminary rounds reaching finals in each event.

In the men’s platform finals, senior PJ Lenz led the way for WVU, entering in seventh place with a 339.85 total, before adding 321.00 in finals to jump one spot with a total score of 660.85. Classmate Nick Cover entered finals in 11th place with a score of 314.95, then fell to 12th, respectively, with a 289.40. Freshman Glenn Eloriaga notched a 308.5 in finals, to finish 14th with a total of 599.20.

Freshman Sarah Krusinski was the lone competitor for the Mountaineers in the women’s platform competition. She completed prelims with a score of 215.55, before adding 219.35 in the finals to finish in 11th place.

West Virginia now looks ahead to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on March 23-26. Lenz will represent Mountaineers at the championships, for the second time in his career. Georgia Tech will host NCAAs, competition will take place at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.