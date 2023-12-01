MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was the perfect time to get back into the game.

With WVU down four points with about eight minutes remaining in Friday night’s game against St. John’s, the Red Storm missed two key free throws out of a media timeout. In the previous four minutes of play, the Mountaineers’ offense consisted of just four free throw attempts, but St. John’s gave them the perfect momentum starter for the final stretch of the game.

Instead, the ball bounced around the paint on WVU’s side of the court. St. John’s corralled the rebound turned two key misses into a successful three-pointer by guard Nahiem Alleyne.

Chess, not checkers from the Red Storm.

St. John’s went on to beat WVU 79-73 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU forward Quinn Slazinski (team-high 19 points, seven rebounds) would be lying if he said there wasn’t a little something extra on his mind Friday night in Morgantown.

It was apparent on three quick turnovers in the game’s first 10 minutes, and then again with his quick-trigger early in the shot clock on a first-half possession. Eventually Slazinski – a former St. John’s commit and player at Iona under Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino – hit the bottom of the net, and he couldn’t contain his emotions.

His eight first-half points came early in the first period, as did most of the Mountaineers’ offense. WVU shot 50% from deep and hit 15-of-17 free throws en route to a knotted 36-36 score at halftime, but the Mountaineers definitely left some offense on the table. They went on a six-minute scoreless stretch midway through the half that gave the Red Storm its first lead (25-22) at the 7:44 mark of the first half.

Red Storm big man Joel Soriano led all scorers at the break with 17 points. Soriano finished the night with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams hit another lull early in the second half, and they traded the few buckets they could get in the first five minutes. St. Johns eventually started pulling away as the Mountaineers fell into another scoring drought – this one being exactly four minutes long – in the heart of the second half. The Red Storm led by as many as nine (65-56) with 5:20 minutes remaining.

St. John’s slow stretches offensively – in large part due to WVU’s 2-3 zone – kept WVU in the game. The Red Storm shot 40% in the second half Friday, and it made 5-of-14 threes. After earning a nine-point lead, St. John’s advantage slimmed down as low as three points in the final minutes.

But the Red Storm made free throws, and the Mountaineers’ did not. WVU went 31-for-43 from the free-throw line Friday night (61.5%). It was the third time since Feb. 2019 that WVU attempted 40 free throws or more and lost.

The Mountaineers return to action Wednesday against Pitt in Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.