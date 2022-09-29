WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara talks with his team during a timeout in 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-8, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (7-7, 2-1 Big 12) in five sets to open the first Big 12 road trip in the campaign at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann led the way for the Mountaineers with six blocks. The Keller, Texas, native also tallied 10 kills, good for her second-highest single-match block total this season.

West Virginia battled back to take sets two and three but ultimately fell in the fifth set.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 15 kills to lead the Mountaineers against TCU. Miller also notched 13 dig for her sixth double-double on the season.

Freshman libero Jordyn Schilling dug a career-high 25 digs, enough to lead the match and set a career-high. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson racked up 38 assists in the contest. Thursday marked Gibson’s third highest single-match assist total this season.

Natalie Winter put up two service aces in the match, good to lead West Virginia.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 61 kills and 70 digs in the loss.

The squad wraps up the road trip with a match against Oklahoma on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. ET, at McCasland Field House. Live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.