West Virginia sent its seniors off with an emotional ceremony on Saturday. When all five Mountaineers got their flowers, though, Iowa State’s Emily Ryan took over the WVU Coliseum.

Ryan rained on WVU’s home finale, scoring 29 points as she led the 8th-ranked Cyclones to a 74-59 win in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers struggled finding offense, especially after losing two starters during the game. Forward Kari Niblack, who was playing in her final home game, left the contest after suffering a lower body injury in the second quarter. Then, throughout the second half, point guard JJ Quinerly was forced to play limited minutes as she fought through foul trouble.

Many of those foul calls went in Ryan’s favor, as she went to the free throw line for 11 attempts. Ryan went to the line more than every Mountaineer combined — a sticking point for WVU coach Mike Carey, who caught two technical fouls in the final minute.

That stat, in which WVU took just eight free throws, was at the forefront of Carey’s mind, as he opened his post-game press conference with a simple comment on it.

“Eight foul shots, 29 foul shots,” Carey said. “Any questions?”

West Virginia’s offense struggled throughout the contest, making less than a third of its shots in the contest.

“We had good looks, I mean, they’re sagging off,” Carey said. “But we’ve got to be able to hit a…wide open 15-footer, you would think, but we weren’t even hitting those.”

Blessing Ejiofor, another senior, added eight points and 10 rebounds in the contest. She had the chance to complete a double-double in the final second when she made it to the free throw line, but she missed both.

That wraps up a three-year WVU career for Ejiofor, in which she has built a strong relationship with her head coach.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching her on and off the floor as much as any player I’ve had,” Carey said. “She’s just a great person, so I’m not going to miss her on the floor but off the floor.”

WVU’s defense did cause problems for the Cyclones. They held Ashley Joens, the Big 12’s third-leading scorer and a top prospect for the WNBA Draft, to 12 points, while keeping the Cyclones under 50 percent shooting.

That caused ISU coach Bill Fennelly to change his game plan in the middle of the game, and it worked, erasing a four-point first quarter deficit to take the double digit win.

The Cyclones earn the second seed in the Big 12 with the victory, setting up a possible second round rematch with the Mountaineers.

WVU already locked up the 7-seed in the league, and will face TCU on Thursday.