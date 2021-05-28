WVU falls to Oklahoma State; Mountaineers square off vs. Texas in elimination game

West Virginia took its first loss of the Big 12 Tournament against Oklahoma State on Friday 12-2 moving the Mountaineers to the loser’s bracket for a rematch with Texas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma State was in the driver’s seat for the entirety of the contest, scoring eight runs in the first two innings to build an insurmountable lead for West Virginia. The game was called after the bottom of the seventh as the Cowboys went ahead by ten after a pair of RBIs from Max Hewitt and Edwin Encarnacion-Strand.

WVU starter Carlson Reed (4-5) took the loss, as he was pulled off the mound after just a third of an inning with four runs allowed. Including Reed, three of WVU’s pitchers allowed four earned runs as the Cowboys’ bats couldn’t cool down all game.

The Mountaineers logged four hits in the contest, including a two-run homer from Alec Burns in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to six runs and prevent the shutout. Austin Davis, Hudson Byorick and Victor Scott all logged hits as well, while much of the lineup was substituted out in the later innings.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, put 18 hits on the board. Seven Cowboys recorded multi-hit games, while Carson McCusker knocked in four runs from the plate, including a three-run home run in the second inning.

Oklahoma State moves on to the tournament semifinals with the win, while West Virginia turns right around for an elimination game with top-seeded Texas on the same field. First pitch is set for 9:25 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.