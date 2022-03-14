MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 14, 2022) – The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s floor exercise lineup continues to rank inside the Top 25 of the Road to Nationals rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (13-5, 0-2 Big 12) is tied for No. 18 in this week’s national rankings, with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 49.345. NQS is obtained by taking a team’s six best regular-season event scores – three of which must be away – and dropping the top score before averaging the remaining five.

In the Mountaineers’ final meet of the 2022 regular season at No. 3 Michigan with No. 5 Auburn on March 12, they finished second overall on floor behind the host Wolverines. All five scoring gymnasts tallied a 9.825 or better to earn a 49.3 total on the event.

Individually, senior Kendra Combs sits in a tie for No. 35 nationally with a 9.910 season NQS.

Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 7 in the Southeast with a 196.185 NQS. The team sits at No. 2 on floor, as well as No. 7 on vault (48.995 NQS), the uneven bars (48.930 NQS) and balance beam (48.965 NQS).

Combs sits in a tie for No. 5 in the individual regional rankings on floor. She is followed by junior Abbie Pierson in a tie for No. 9 (9.895 (NQS), while junior Kianna Yancey checks in at No. 14 (9.865). Sophomore Kiana Lewis and freshman Anna Leigh are tied for No. 17 in the region with matching 9.855 National Qualifying Scores.

Nationally, Oklahoma continues to rank No. 1 this week, posting a 198.080 NQS. Florida (198.050 NQS) ranks No. 2, while Michigan (197.960 NQS) and Utah (197.750 NQS) sit at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Rounding out the top five is LSU, who returns to the No. 5 spot this week with a 197.735 NQS.

West Virginia now looks ahead to opening postseason competition at the 2022 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 19, in Denver, Colorado. This year’s championship, hosted by defending Big 12 champion Denver, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, inside Magness Arena.