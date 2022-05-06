MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Mike Lockhart, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound, redshirt junior defensive lineman from Birmingham, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Tech. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Mike Lockhart, r-Jr., DL, 6-4, 302, Birmingham, Alabama/Huffman/Georgia Tech
2021 (r-So.) – Georgia Tech
- Played for coach Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech
- Saw action in 12 games, finishing with nine tackles, a half sack and 1 ½ tackles for loss
- Season-high four tackles against Duke
- Solo tackles against Clemson and Miami
2020 (r-Fr.) – Georgia Tech
- Appeared in nine games and made five starts at defensive tackle
- Started five of the final six games of the season (Clemson, at Boston College, Notre Dame, NC State, Pitt)
- Recorded three tackles, including one for loss, in season-opening win at Florida State
- Had multiple tackles in each of his first five games of the season, led by a season-high five, including a half-tackle for loss, at Boston College
2019 (Fr.) – Georgia Tech
- Redshirted after appearing in four games on the defensive line
- Saw his first collegiate action against Pitt
- Recorded his first-career solo tackle against Virginia Tech
- Registered a quarterback hurry against NC State
High School
- Coached by Alex Wilson at Huffman High
- Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 17 player in the state of Alabama by Rivals
- A basketball standout for much of his high-school career, did not begin playing football until senior season
- Recorded 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks during his lone season of football, en route to all-city recognition
- Was a four-year letterwinner as a power forward in basketball
- Honor roll student