MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Jaden Bray, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt junior wide receiver from Norman, Oklahoma, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Oklahoma State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
2023 (r-So.)
- Played in 10 games at Oklahoma State, including the 2023 Big 12 Championship game
- Finished the season with 382 receiving yards on 30 receptions, ranking fourth on the team
- Had a season-high 77 receiving yards against Kansas State where he recorded a season-long catch of 45 yards
- Collected two touchdowns and averaged 12.7 yards per catch.
2022 (So.)
- Redshirted while missing most of the season due to injury
- Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree
- Saw limited action in three games
- Finished the year with five catches for 54 yards
- Recorded a season-long catch of 24 yards against Texas Tech and also made a catch on a two-point conversion
- Had two catches for 21 yards against Iowa State and one catch for nine yards against Oklahoma
2021 (Fr.)
- Played in 12 games, tying most games by a true freshman and started the final four games of the season
- His six 25-plus yard catches ranked second on the team for the year
- Finished the season with 250 receiving yards to rank fifth on the team and his 13 catches ranked seventh
- Season-best single game receiving total of 84 yards came against Tulsa, and that also led all players in the game
- Scored two touchdowns for the year
- His first touchdown was a 26-yard catch against Tulsa and was the fifth catch of his career, earning him co-offensive player of the week honors
- Second touchdown marked OSU’s first score in the two-point Fiesta Bowl win over No. 5 Notre Dame
- He also had 52 yards in the season opener against Missouri State and 52 yards in the Big 12 Championship game
High School
- Played for coach Rocky Martin at Norman High
- Two-time Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference first team wide receiver
- An all-district performer and wide receiver of the year in 2020
- A Vype Top 100 Mr. Football Nominee (No. 11 in 2020)
- Named the NAA Outstanding Student Athlete in 2019
- Helped lead his team to playoff appearances as a junior and senior
- According to MaxPreps, finished with 471 receiving yards on 32 catches and scored five touchdowns as a senior
- Pulled in 40 catches for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior in 2019
- Talented basketball player, earning three letters and all-conference honors, as well being named the 2019 Landers MVP
- Member of the honor roll in 2020 and the National Honor Society Student Athlete Advisory Council
- Homecoming representative as a junior and senior
- Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN
- Ranked the No. 128 receiver in the nation and the No. 15 player in the state of Oklahoma by ESPN
- No. 10 on The Oklahoman‘s Super 30 list of 2021 recruits in Oklahoma
- Signed with OSU, also having offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State
Personal
- Son of Alphonzo Bray and Tannica Binder
- Parents are Army veterans
- One of two children (1 sister)
- Majoring in computer engineering