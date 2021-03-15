WVU football announces linebacker addition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team finished 42nd overall at the 2020 NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Monday, giving the Mountaineers a 29th-place team finish. McCabe crossed the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course (6k) finish line in 21:01.2. Mercy Chelangat took first place for Alabama with a finishing time of 20:01.1. "Obviously, we are not thrilled with this team performance," coach Sean Cleary said. "We felt we could come in here and exceed. Not equal our ranking. The team started a little slower than I would have liked. We knew this course was very difficult, and with the temperatures a little warm, we planned on getting off the line conservative.

“I am especially pleased with Ceili," Cleary said. "Running within one second of an All-American position is outstanding for her first shot at this race. We simply need to go home and make the decision that we want to be a lot better at next year's championships. Moments like this separate those who say they want to be good and those who become great. Time will tell."