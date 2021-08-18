WVU football announces new series vs. Ohio University, set to begin in 2025

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) -- The animal barns are always full at the State Fair of West Virginia. There's even an opportunity to watch a baby calf being born.

Perk Farm raises cattle and breeds them to give birth right around fair time. Lauren Perkins is the manager of the farm in Greenbrier County. She told 59News there's no telling exactly when the babies will arrive. However, when they do, you can take advantage of those adorable little faces.