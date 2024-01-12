MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that TJ Crandall, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, sophomore cornerback from Sammamish, Washington, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. He will have four years to use three years of remaining eligibility.
TJ Crandall, CB, So., 6-1, 185, Sammamish, Wash./Skyline/Colorado State
2023 (Fr.)
- Played for coach Jay Norvell at Colorado State
- Appeared in 10 games as a true freshman and started five
- Registered 19 tackles, including 13 unassisted stops and a tackle for loss
- Finished with three passes defended and had an interception
- Had a season-high four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against Middle Tennessee State
- Produced four tackles, including two solo stops against Air Force
- Recorded three tackles, including two solo stops and an interception against Utah State
- Had three tackles against Wyoming
High School
- Played for coach Cameron Elisara at Skyline High
- Earned all-league honors as a senior at four positions
- Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in one game, had four in a season
- Had 1,900 receiving yards in his career with 25 touchdowns
- Recorded a long catch of 92 yards as a junior
- Finished with six interceptions in his career
- Named a captain as a senior
- Three-sport letterman including basketball and track
- Ranked a 3-star composite recruit by 247Sports
Personal
- Son of Saundi Crandall and Carnelius Jones
- One of four children (1 brother, 2 sisters)
- His uncle, Xavier McDaniel, played basketball at Wichita State and for more than 10 years in the NBA