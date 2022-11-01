Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Ames

West Virginia football is back on the road on Saturday as they head to the battleground state of Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

WVU football at Iowa State game information

WVU football at ISU matchup preview

The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.

After an 0-2 start, WVU split its next six games to fall to 3-5. The Mountaineers have lacked consistency during that stretch, with results ranging from one of their worst losses of the Neal Brown era to a narrow loss to undefeated TCU.

Iowa State, on the other hand, had a 3-0 start before losing five straight games. The Cyclones have had a lot of heartbreakers in that span, losing those five games by an average of 5.6 points.

WVU will head to Ames depleted. Running back CJ Donaldson was lost for the season after undergoing surgery after the TCU game. Tony Mathis Jr. is questionable for the game on Saturday, as is Justin Johnson Jr. That means redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson is likely to get his first considerable time on the field as the Mountaineers look to get the run game going.