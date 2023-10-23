In the last three weeks, West Virginia University and the University of Central Florida have combined for four losses and no wins on the gridiron. The two schools will meet for the first time as Big 12 foes Saturday afternoon in Orlando.

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup between WVU and UCF.

WVU football vs. UCF game information

Date: Oct. 28, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 4-3, 2-2 Big 12

UCF record: 3-4, 0-4 Big 12

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: WVU is 2-0 against UCF in two meetings in 2003-04.

Last meeting: WVU beat UCF 45-20 in Orlando in 2004.

WVU football vs. UCF matchup preview

Despite having two more conference wins than UCF, WVU is a seven-point underdog against the Knights on the road Saturday afternoon.

UCF is coming off one of its best performances of the season in a narrow 31-29 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma in Norman in which it was leading 23-17 at the start of fourth quarter. Still, at the end of the day, it was the Knights’ fourth-straight loss.

UCF’s offense is not to blame for the teams winless stretch of conference play. The Knights have the No. 1 total offense (499.6 yards per game) in the Big 12, which is largely thanks to their strong running game that is rushing for 232.4 yards per game (No. 2 in Big 12).

Last week, Oklahoma State and running back Ollie Gordon II thrashed through WVU’s defense on the ground with 281 total rushing yards. This week, the Mountaineers will face two of the top-10 running backs in the conference.

RJ Harvey is the No. 7 rusher in the conference in terms of rushing yards (87.4 per game), while his teammate Johnny Richardson is first in the conference in yards per carry (7.7).

WVU’s defense is allowing 142.1 rushing yards per game to opponents this season.

Knights’ wide receivers Javon Baker (78.7) and Kobe Hudson (70.9) are also top-five in the conference in receiving yards per game.

Defensively, UCF is a bit less consistent. Opponents are rushing for 196.1 yards per game on the Knights’ defense, which is the second most in the conference. On the other hand, that same defense is allowing less than 200 air yards per game.

The brightest spot for UCF on defense is fifth-year defensive end Tre’Mon Morris-Brash. Through seven games, Morris-Brash leads the conference in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (13).

Linebacker Jason Johnson is also the No. 3 tackler in the Big 12 with 61 tackles.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.