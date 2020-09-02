You voted, the results are in: WV Illustrated unveils the All-Mountaineer Team

Check out the final roster for this fan-selected squad of WVU football stars

After two weeks of polls and more than 20,000 votes from fans, it’s time to reveal the All-Mountaineer Team.

We asked Mountaineer Nation to help us create the best possible squad of WVU football greats. The final roster for the All-Mountaineer Team is listed below:

Quarterback

Pat White (2005-08): The only quarterback to start in and win four bowl games in a row has been chosen as the signal caller for the All-Mountaineer Team. White racked up 1,546 total votes, making him the most-voted for player in any poll. He earned roughly 1,000 more votes than Major Harris, the second-place finisher in the QB poll.

Running Back

Steve Slaton (2005-2007): Slaton owns the career record for rushing TDs by a Mountaineer with 50. Fans selected Slaton as the starting running back for the All-Mountaineer Team over other WVU greats such as Avon Cobourne, Amos Zereoue and Noel Devine. Slaton received 46 percent of the vote in the poll for this position.

Fullback

Owen Schmitt (2005-07): Not much of a surprise here — the Runaway Beer Truck was chosen by fans as the All-Mountaineer Team’s fullback. He brought in 55 percent of the vote in the poll for fullback/tight end. (Note: We decided to combine fullback and tight end into one poll to both streamline voting, and because very few teams have utilized both a fullback and tight end, regularly simultaneously and effectively during the modern era of WVU football.)

Wide Receiver

Tavon Austin (2008-2012): This electric Mountaineer receiver earned the most votes at this position (437). He owns program records for career receiving yards (3,413) and career receptions (288).

Stedman Bailey (2009-2012): Bailey is the second of two wide receivers to make it into the All-Mountaineer team after picking up 19 percent of the vote.

Offensive Flex:

Noel Devine (2007-2010): After earning just seven percent of the vote and placing fourth out of five in the running back poll, Devine earned a spot on the All-Mountaineer Team via the offensive flex position. Devine earned 32 percent of the vote in this poll, which served as a second chance for running backs and wide receivers to get into to the team, edging out Amos Zereoue and David Sills V.

Offensive Line:

Mike Compton (1989-1992): The top vote-getter on the offensive line raked in 19 percent of the vote in this poll.

Brian Jozwiak (1982-1985): One of the most dominant offensive linemen in program history, Jozwiak finished a close second to Compton in this poll with 17 percent of vote.

John Stroia (1985-1988): An important piece of the offensive line on West Virginia’s historic 1988 team, Stroia was a first team All-American that season to close out his four-year career in the Old Gold and Blue. He earned 15 percent of the vote in this poll.

Colton McKivitz (2015-2019): The most recent WVU football alumnus featured in the All-Mountaineer team, McKivitz finished fourth in the voting for offensive linemen with 13 percent of the vote.

Dan Mozes (2003-2006): The final inclusion on the All-Mountaineer Team offensive line, Mozes received 10 percent of the vote in this poll, narrowly topping Rich Braham and Chuck Howley at this position.

Defensive Line

Sam Huff (1952-1955): One of just two Mountaineers to have his jersey number retired, Huff is regarded as one of the best football players to play on the defensive side of the ball. He anchors the defensive line for the All-Mountaineer Team after earning 43 percent of the vote at this position.

Bruce Irvin (2010-2011): Part of the 2012 Orange Bowl team, Irvin is on the All-Mountaineer Team after finishing second in voting on the defensive line (21 percent of vote).

Canute Curtis (1993-1996): West Virginia’s all-time sacks leader is the All-Mountaineer Team’s final inclusion on the defensive line.

Linebacker

Darryl Talley (1979-1982): West Virginia’s all-time total tackles leader was the top vote-getter at linebacker (61 percent of vote/754 votes).

Steve Dunlap (1973-1975): Dunlap finished second in this poll with 21 percent of vote. He owns West Virginia’s single-game (28) and single-season (190) records for tackles.

Grant Wiley (2000-2003): Second all-time at WVU in tackles, third in voting at linebacker for the All-Mountaineer Team.

Defensive Flex

David Long (2015-2018): The All-Mountaineer Team defense lines up as a 3-4 thanks to Long’s inclusion in the roster. After finishing a distant fourth in the voting for linebacker, the former Big 12 defensive player of the year was the top vote-getter in the poll for the defensive flex position, topping Renaldo Turnbull by nearly 70 votes.

Cornerback

Steve Newberry (1980-1983): West Virginia’s career interceptions leader makes it into the All-Mountaineer team with 30 percent of the vote at cornerback.

Mike Logan (1993-1996): With 21 percent of vote, Logan edges out Adam “Pac-Man” Jones and Aaron Beasley by a total of 117 votes.

Safety

Bo Orlando (1985-1988): A key piece of West Virginia’s 1988 team, Orlando earned 1,356 votes, more than any other defensive player.

Karl Joseph (2012-2015): The hard-hitting Mountaineer-turned-NFL safety also earned a spot in the All-Mountaineer team with 32 percent of vote at his position.

Kicker/Punter

Pat McAfee (2005-2008): The program’s all-time leading scorer — and arguably the most entertaining Mountaineer in program history — is the All-Mountaineer Team’s kicking specialist. McAfee tallied close to 1,000 votes in this poll.

Head Coach

Don Nehlen (1980-2000): This was the most lopsided poll in terms of vote distribution. With 74 percent of the vote and 1,454 votes total, Nehlen earns the nod as the coach of the All-Mountaineer Team after racking up more than 1,200 more votes than the second-place finisher, Rich Rodriguez.