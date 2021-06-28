WVU football lands two defensive commitments

The future of WVU’s front seven is bolstering up after the Mountaineers nabbed two defensive commitments on Monday afternoon.

Defensive linemen Aric Burton and Zion Young announced their intentions to join West Virginia on Twitter, shortly after Neal Brown’s camp this June.

Burton, a Heufeld, Germany product, currently competes at Clearwater International Academy in Florida. He selected the Mountaineers over offers from Minnesota, Kansas, Arizona State and Charlotte, according to 247Sports.com.

Burton continues the international theme for Brown’s recruiting classes. The Mountaineers brought on two European recruits in the 2021 recruiting class (Edward Vesterinen and Victor Wikstrom), just a year after welcoming Dutchman Jairo Faverus and Canadian Akheem Mesidor. On top of that, Aussie punter Josh Growden opted to spend his graduate transfer senior season with Brown’s WVU in 2019, alongside transfer Canadian Alonzo Addae, who is now a leader on the Mountaineer defense.

Minutes after Burton announced his commitment, Young also took to Twitter to do the same. Coming out of Westlake, Georgia, the 6-5, 240-pound defensive lineman is the second commitment to the WVU front seven.

According to 247Sports.com, West Virginia was Young’s only Power Five offer, as the Mountaineers beat out schools like Buffalo, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State for his commitment.

247Sports currently ranks WVU’s 2022 class at No. 41 nationally and No. 5 in the Big 12.