MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the 2023 West Virginia University football season opener just over two months away, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that mini-packages will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in-person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum.

Two mini-packages will be available, each featuring three games at a significant savings over the single-game price for those contests. Fans can choose the Gold mini-package, which consists of the Pitt, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati games, or the Blue mini-package, which features Pitt, Texas Tech and BYU. Both packages begin at $205, with prices varying based on seat location and availability.

Fans are encouraged to utilize the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ option on WVUGAME.com. The seats available online at WVUGAME.com are the best available at the time, pending completion of season ticket sales.

As part of the four-tier pricing system, prices will be based on where fans want to sit in Milan Puskar Stadium. The red tier-one sections are priced the highest, followed by tickets in the gold tier-two sections and orange tier-three sections, which are priced at a mid-point. Green tier-four sections are the lowest priced seats for a 2023 mini-package ticket. To see the tiered pricing chart on WVUsports.com, CLICK HERE.

Single-game tickets for all home games, excluding Pitt and West Virginia’s road contests at Penn State, TCU, Houston, UCF, Oklahoma and Baylor will go on sale in the coming weeks. At this time, tickets for the Pitt game are only available by purchasing season tickets, a gold mini-package, or blue mini-package.

Season tickets are still available for the 2023 season and can be purchased at WVUGAME.com

West Virginia opens the 2023 season at Penn State on Sept. 2, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.