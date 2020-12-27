WVU football receives commitment from top in-state prospect in class of 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has received a commitment from another of the state’s top talents.

Corbin Page, a junior tight end at Spring Valley, announced Saturday night that he’s committing to WVU. Page is currently the highest-rated recruit in West Virginia in the class of 2022.

Page, a Huntington naive, is listed at 6-5, 245 pounds. He is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

The Spring Valley pipeline continues to produce under Brown, who recently landed offensive lineman Wyatt Milum on National Signing Day, as well as transfer offensive lineman Doug Nestor, who will join the Mountaineers after two seasons at Virginia Tech.

Should Page sign with WVU in a year and remain the state’s highest-rated recruit, he’ll continue a the recent trend of the top recruits in West Virginia signing with WVU. Brown has inked the top-rated recruit in the state in each of the last two years.