WVU football regular season finale set for prime time kick

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football’s final regular season game will air in prime time — and it could be the game that determines the program’s postseason fate.

The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s Nov. 27 game against Kansas will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on FS1. While the Mountaineers still haven’t hosted a prime time game at Milan Puskar Stadium under head coach Neal Brown, this will be the team’s third Big 12 game of 2021 that kicks off at 7 p.m. or later.

🚨 Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 11/27



West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) must win its final two games to become bowl eligible. The Mountaineers are coming off league losses to Oklahoma State at home and Kansas State on the road.

The Mountaineers will host Texas this Saturday at noon in their home finale on ESPN2. The winner of that contest will have a shot at becoming bowl eligible during the final week of the regular season, while the loser will not be able to reach the wins threshold for a postseason appearance.

Last week, Kansas defeated Texas by a point in overtime to secure its first Big 12 victory of the year.