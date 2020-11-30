WVU football to take on Iowa State Saturday at 3:30 ET

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown talks with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Dec. 5 Big 12 Conference football game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium will be televised at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers will play their final regular-season game at home on Dec. 12. The matchup against Oklahoma will be Senior Day, presented by GoMart. Tickets are available online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

With the 25% capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.

Tickets are priced by seat locations in each zone (Blue/Red Zone, Orange/Gold Zone, or Green Zone) and will be reflected on the WVUGAME.com Seat Map.