Just like that, there is only one more home game left in the West Virginia football season.

Below is everything you need to know about WVU’s Senior Day matchup against Cincinnati:

WVU football vs. Cincinnati game information

WVU football vs. Cincinnati matchup preview

WVU will honor its seniors Saturday afternoon for their final home game in the Old Gold and Blue.

The Mountaineers will also honor legendary WVU head coach Don Nehlen during Saturday’s game by immortalizing his name on the Diversified Energy Terrace at Milan Puskar Stadium along with the other all-time WVU greats.

“If you get your name put in the stadium permanently, that’s a pretty damn big deal,” Brown said. “We’re going to honor him, and I hope we have a big turnout. I know our fanbase really appreciates him, and I hope we have a bunch of people show up and he can feel that when he gets announced.”

Cincinnati enters the game with the worst conference record (1-6) and tied for the worst overall record (3-7) in the Big 12. Though, some stats do pop off the page for the Bearcats. Only four teams in the Big 12 are allowing few rushing yards per game (138.7) and passing yards per game (225) than Cincinnati.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.