WVU football vs. Oklahoma set for prime time kick

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s upcoming home football game against Oklahoma will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC will televise the contest.

This fixture is critical for both teams. After its win over Oklahoma State Saturday night, Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2) is now in prime position to clinch one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Dec. 19. WVU (5-3, 4-3) also dreams of earning a berth in the league title game, but it must win its final two games against the Sooners and Iowa State — and get some help from other teams in the league — to make it happen.

A perfect home record is also on the line for the Mountaineers. West Virginia hasn’t finished a regular season undefeated at home since 2009.

📺 details for Week 12 of #Big12FB are 🔒ed in!@Academy Sports + Outdoors pic.twitter.com/FHORgI7pOH — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 22, 2020

These two squads last met in Morgantown in 2018. That game was also played under the lights and turned into a thriller. In what was essentially a play-in game for the Big 12 Championship, the Sooners edged the Mountaineers, 59-56.

WVU has never defeated Oklahoma as a member of the Big 12. The Mountaineers are 2-10 all-time against the Sooners.