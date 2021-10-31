WVU football vs. Oklahoma State set for 3:30 p.m. kick

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Mike Montoro

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 6, Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma State at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium, will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET. 
 
The Oklahoma State game will be Military Appreciation Day, presented by GoMart, and Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris will have his No. 9 number retired during an on-field presentation.

Tickets are available for the remaining home games vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State and Texas, and can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

