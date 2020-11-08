WVU football vs. TCU set for noon kick on FOX

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 14, Big 12 Conference football game against TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium will be televised at noon ET on FOX.

Saturday’s game is Military Appreciation Day presented by Staples. It’s also Virtual Mountaineer Athletic Club Donor Weekend on Nov. 13-15, as all WVU Athletics teams will be giving an inside look at their programs. Participants will have access to a virtual lunch with WVU coaches, Mountaineer tailgate recipes, exclusive auction items and more. Register at WVUMAC.com/events.

Tickets are available for the TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28) home games online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

With the 25% capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.

Tickets are priced by seat locations in each zone (Blue/Red Zone, Orange/Gold Zone, or Green Zone) and will be reflected on the WVUGAME.com Seat Map.