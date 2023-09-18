The dust has settled in Morgantown following WVU’s 17-6 win over Pitt Saturday, and football will return to Milan Puskar Stadium this weekend when WVU (2-1) hosts Texas Tech (1-2) for both teams’ Big 12 opener.

The Mountaineers have an opportunity to achieve a 3-1 record heading into back-to-back road games (separated by a bye week) at TCU and Houston.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

WVU football vs. Texas Tech game information

Date: Sept. 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 2-1

Texas Tech record: 1-2

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: WVU and Texas Tech are 6-6 in 12 games dating back to 1938.

Last meeting: Texas Tech defeated the Mountaineers 48-10 in Lubbock last season.

WVU football vs. Texas Tech matchup preview

The Red Raiders have had the Mountaineers’ number recently, as Neal Brown has yet to defeat Texas Tech in his tenure as WVU head coach.

Texas Tech earned its first win of the season this past weekend in a victory over FCS Tarleton State. It started the season 0-2 following a 35-33 double-overtime loss at Wyoming and a 38-30 home loss to Oregon in Week 2.

Through three games, Texas Tech is allowing 378 yards and 25.3 points per game, both of which are the second-most in the Big 12.

WVU starting quarterback Garrett Greene’s availability is not clear at this point in the week. Should Greene – who suffered an ankle injury in the win against Pitt – not be able to go, redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol will make his first start as a Mountaineer.

Marchiol completed 6-of-9 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in relief for Greene Saturday.

WVU will enter the game 10th in the Big 12 in total offense, and eighth in the conference in total defense.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.