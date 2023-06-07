WVU football commit Rodney Gallagher (white t-shirt) hugs Jarel Williams on his visit to spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Summer is here in the University City which means a new crop of Mountaineers are in town.

Nearly a dozen members of WVU football’s 2023 signing class arrived in Morgantown last week to join the team for summer workouts and other activities.

Here’s a list of the early enrollees:

Noah Braham TE 6-2 225 Morgantown, W.Va./University HS

Oryend Fisher EDGE 6-6 215 Georgetown, Ky./Great Crossing HS

Rodney Gallagher III WR 5-11 175 Uniontown, Pa./Laurel Highlands HS

Jordan Jackson CB 6-0 175 Fairfield, Ohio/Fairfield HS

Zachariah Keith DL 6-5 240 Douglasville, Ga./Douglas County HS

Nick Krahe OL 6-6 295 Erie, Pa./Harbor Creek HS

Corey McIntyre Jr. DL 6-3 290 Port St. Lucie, Fla./Treasure Coast HS

DJ Oliver RB 5-11 240 Port St. Joe, Fla./Port St. Joe HS

Fatorma Mulbah DL 6-3 296 Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State

Aden Nelson S 6-2 185 Versailles, Ky./Woodford County HS

Cooper Young OL 6-5 305 Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West HS