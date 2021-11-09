WVU football’s Esdale “touch-and-go,” Woods available for K-State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown updated the status of a few injured Mountaineers on Tuesday as his team prepares for a road clash against Kansas State.

First, the good news for Mountaineer fans — cornerback Charles Woods will be available to start against Kansas State on Saturday. Woods is “fine,” Brown said, after leaving the Oklahoma State game with a cramp. The redshirt junior did, however, return to the sideline.

Linebacker Lance Dixon is “doubtful” after suffering an injury against the Cowboys and leaving the game.

“We’ll see kind of how he progresses, but I would say doubtful right now,” Brown said.

Dixon, a transfer from Penn State, has appeared in all of WVU’s contests except for the loss against Texas Tech. He has amassed 25 tackles this season, including 16 solo stops.

Isaiah Esdale, the team’s fourth-leading receiver and starting punt returner, is also up in the air for Saturday’s game. The redshirt senior has taken several knocks during the season, and Brown says he is “touch-and-go” at this point.

“He’s really working with two upper body injuries, so I think it’s probably too soon,” the coach said. “We’re gonna see kind of how that progresses. He didn’t practice at all last week.”

Esdale missed the clash with the Cowboys, but appeared in all eight games that preceded it. He has 26 catches on the season for 343 yards and a touchdown.