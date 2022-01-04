WVU football’s Orange Bowl records that still stand 10 years later

Looking back at the record-setting day ten years later

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tuesday marked the 10-year anniversary of West Virginia’s dominant, one-sided, blow-out victory over Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl.

Geno Smith, Tavon Austin and the Mountaineers put up some absurd numbers en route to a 70-33 victory over the Tigers. In total, the Mountaineers set more than two dozen Orange Bowl records that night in Miami Gardens, Florida. They also set or tied nine overall bowl records, two of which haven’t been equaled since.

Here’s a look at how many of those Orange Bowl records still stand a decade later.

Individual Records

Touchdown Passes – Geno Smith (6)

Smith passed for six touchdowns that night. Only two of those came in the second quarter as WVU built an insurmountable lead.

Receiving Touchdowns – Tavon Austin (4)

Austin was on the receiving end of four of Smith’s touchdown passes. He was just the fourth-ever player to reach this mark in a bowl game.

Total Touchdowns Responsible For – Geno Smith (7)

On top of his six receiving touchdowns, Smith also ran one score into the end zone.

All-Purpose Yards – Tavon Austin (280)

The WVU wideout amassed 123 receiving yards, 117 return yards, and 40 rushing yards against the Tigers.

Touchdowns Scored – Tavon Austin (4)

Austin’s four total touchdowns tied the previous record, and has not been matched since.

Points Scored – Tavon Austin (24)

Austin also tied a previous Orange Bowl standout for this record. But no single player has scored that many points in the game in the decade since.

Points Responsible For – Geno Smith (42)

By getting the ball in the end zone six times, Smith was responsible for 42 of WVU’s 70 points that night.

Longest Defensive Scoring Play – Darwin Cook (99 yards)

Just when it appeared Clemson was going to score on a short running play, the WVU defense stripped the football from Tigers back Andre Ellington. Cook picked it up and returned the fumble 99 yards the other way for a defensive touchdown.

Extra Point Attempts – Tyler Bitancurt (10)

The WVU kicker was very busy, kicking a total of ten PATs.

Team Records

Passing Touchdowns – WVU (6)

Total Touchdowns – WVU (10)

Points by winning team – WVU (70)

This record has only been tied by Army in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl.

Points scored in one half – WVU (49)

Points scored in the first half – WVU (49)

Points scored in one quarter – WVU (35)

Points scored in 2nd quarter – WVU (35)

Combined Records

Passes Attempted – 93

Total Completions – 56

The two teams tied this record, which was previously set in 2002.

Passing Touchdowns – 8

Total Touchdowns – 14

Points by both teams – 103

Points scored in one half – 69

This is still the overall bowl game record.

Points scored in the first half – 69

Points scored in one quarter – 38

This is still the overall bowl game record.

Points scored in 1st quarter – 31