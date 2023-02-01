MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes.

Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West Virginia also has the distinction of facing all four new teams in the Big 12 — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.

The year gets started on Sept. 2 against Penn State in Happy Valley. Here is how West Virginia has fared against its 2023 opponents.

Penn State (All-time record: 9-48-2)

WVU and the Nittany Lions first met on the gridiron in 1904. It took until 1925 for the Mountaineers to pick up its first victory in the series. West Virginia’s last win over Penn State came in 1988, though they have since played just four times.

Duquesne (All-time record: 4-3-1)

A series that dates back to 1914 … and hasn’t been resumed since 1935. Duquesne actually won the most recent meeting, shutting out WVU 19-0. The Mountaineers won three of the first four meetings.

Pitt (All-time record: 40-62-3)

Few West Virginia fans need a history lesson on the Backyard Brawl — one of the most historic rivalries in college football. While the Panthers owned the series early on, the Mountaineers are 16-8-1 against Pitt since the start of the ’88 season. The Panthers snapped the Mountaineers’ three-game winning streak in the series last year.

Texas Tech (All-time record: 6-6)

Since West Virginia joined the Big 12 Conference, the series versus Texas Tech has been streaky. The Red Raiders won the first two meetings. West Virginia won the next five. Tech has won four consecutively since 2019. They’ll meet in Morgantown this fall.

TCU (All-time record: 7-5)

A series that feels defined by winning on the opposition’s home turf. The road team is 6-6 since both clubs joined the Big 12, winning the first three meetings, and three of the last four. WVU travels to Fort Worth, home of college football’s national runner-up.

Houston (All-time record: 0-0)

Thursday, Oct. 12, will mark the first-ever meeting on the football field between West Virginia and Houston. The Mountaineers have been the more successful program throughout history, with 306 more all-time wins than the Cougars.

Oklahoma State (All-time record: 5-9)

WVU snapped an extended losing stream against the Cowboys in the 2022 regular-season finale. The Mountaineers now aim for their first home win over Mike Gundy’s crew since 2013.

UCF (All-time record: 2-0)

The Mountaineers faced the UCF Knights twice in the early 2000s when UCF was part of the Mid-American Conference. WVU won each of those games by an average of 21.5 points per contest. The two programs haven’t met since 2004, but they will in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 28.

BYU (All-time record: 1-0)

Another new member to the Big 12 this year. Longtime independent BYU is finally part of a college football conference. WVU and BYU have met just once — 2016 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. West Virginia won despite a late push from the Cougars. They’ll meet in Morgantown for the first time this fall.

Oklahoma (All-time record: 3-11)

West Virginia swept the Sooner State last fall. Garrett Greene’s second-half heroics led the Mountaineers to their first victory over Oklahoma since the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. WVU travels to Norman, aiming for its first win there since 1982.

Cincinnati (All-time record: 16-3-1)

Of the four incoming teams to the Big 12, West Virginia has the most history with the Cincinnati Bearcats. WVU and Cincy first met in 1921, and have played one another a total of 20 times. They haven’t met since the breakup of the Big East, but will meet in Morgantown on Nov. 18.

Baylor (All-time record: 7-4)

A series that seemingly has alternated between close games and one-sided blowouts. Six of the 11 meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer. The other five have all been decided by at least two touchdowns, including a trio of games decided by 24 points or more.