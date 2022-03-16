MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s basketball team lost a pair of forwards to the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Not only did fourth-leading scorer Jalen Bridges enter the portal, but another former four-star recruit has announced his decision to transfer, as well.

That forward is Isaiah Cottrell, according to a program source.

Cottrell averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season. The native of Las Vegas, Nevada, started 28 games and played in a total of 33 contests this season.

The Huntington Prep product scored a career-high 13 points in a loss to Kansas State in February.

Cottrell, who was the No. 75 rated player in the Class of 2020 ESPN 100, scored double-digit points just once in his career. He missed most of the 2020-21 season due to an Achilles injury.