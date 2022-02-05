WVU freezes in second half, falls to No. 14 Texas Tech

Mountaineers make just four field goals in final 20 minutes of play

West Virginia had plenty of hope to snap its six-game losing streak as it led No. 14 Texas Tech at halftime. Instead, the skid extended to seven games at the final buzzer.

The Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) took advantage of a 4-for-32 second half by WVU (13-9, 2-7) to make a comeback and defeat the Mountaineers 60-53 at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday.

“You can’t go 4-for-32 and beat hardly anybody,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins.

Jalen Bridges led WVU to a six-point halftime lead, notching 16 points including four three-pointers in the opening period. WVU also led the rebounding battle by one at the break, as the two teams played a relatively clean half with 10 fouls and 13 turnovers between them.

The game shifted after halftime, however. WVU missed 12 straight field goals starting at the two-minute mark of the first half in a dry spell that lasted over six minutes. That allowed Texas Tech to take the lead after a six-point run to open the half as Bryson Williams made his presence known.

Williams ended up leading the Red Raiders with 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

WVU’s best source of offense after halftime came from the free throw line, as it scored 12 of its 21 points from the charity stripe. This kept the Mountaineers in the game as it got more physical, taking advantage of 17 Texas Tech personal fouls.

One of West Virginia’s recurring problems resurfaced, as well, as the Mountaineers made four layups in 23 attempts.

“Well, we’re not going to go 4-for-32 if Taz is in there,” Huggins said. “We had opportunities.”

The Mountaineers got beaten on the boards in the second half, and ultimately lost the battle in the game 46-40.

Bridges went scoreless in the second half, but still led the game with 16 points. Sean McNeil led WVU’s guards with 15 points.

Besides McNeil, however, WVU got just six points from its backcourt.

Texas Tech finished the second half with an 11-for-30 mark from the field, which gave them the points they needed to hold off the Mountaineers. Kevin McCullar, who led the Red Raiders at halftime with 10 points, went scoreless in the second half, but added nine points and two assists by the final buzzer. Davion Warren also scored in double digits with 11 points.

WVU’s skid ties its longest during Bob Huggins’s tenure as a head coach, which occurred in 2012-13.

The Mountaineers host No. 20 Iowa State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.