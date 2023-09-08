WVU logo serving as the tee box for the 2023 Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will be back in action this weekend at The Gopher Invitational, hosted by Minnesota, on Sunday and Monday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

Golfers will hit the links in tee times starting Sunday morning and will play 36 holes with the final 18 set for Monday. Windsong Farm is a par-71 course playing at 7,543 yards.

It marks the Mountaineers’ fourth appearance at the event. Joining West Virginia and host Minnesota this year will be Furman, Kent State, Notre Dame, Marquette, Northwestern, Northern Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Ohio), Rutgers, Utah and UNC Wilmington.

West Virginia’s lineup will consist of seniors Jackson Davenport and Oli Ménard, junior Max Green, sophomore Carson Kammann and freshman Harrison Thompson.

Additionally, senior Will Stakel and sophomores Westy McCabe and Kaleb Wilson will compete as individuals at the Minnesota Golf Classic at the par-72, 6,953-yard Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Maple Plain, Minnesota. This group will play 18 holes on Saturday afternoon and 36 holes on Sunday.

West Virginia is coming off a team championship at the Red Bandanna Invitational earlier this week with Green capturing the individual title.

Live scoring for both outings in Minnesota will be at GolfStat.com.