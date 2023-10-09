MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Max Green, Carson Kammann, and Kaleb Wilson picked up victories to lead the West Virginia University golf team to a 3-1-1 victory against No. 22 Texas Tech at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Monday.

Playing in his first Big 12 Match Play Championship, Kammann, a sophomore transfer, recorded a 3&2 victory over Tim Wiedemeyer. Kammann came back to win the match after trailing by two three holes in.

Green defeated Tyran Snyders, 1UP, and Wilson downed Ben Gregg, 1UP. Both matches were back-and-forth with the lead never increasing by more than one for either team.

Jackson Davenport tied Calum Scott, while Todd Duncan fell to Matthew Comegys, 2UP.

WVU will now square off against Oklahoma State in the afternoon session on Monday.

Results are available at Golfstat.com.

West Virginia def. Texas Tech, 3-1-1

Jackson Davenport (WVU) tied Calum Scott (TT)

Carson Kammann (WVU) def. Tim Wiedemeyer (TT), 3&2

Max Green (WVU) def. Tyran Snyders (TT), 1UP

Kaleb Wilson (WVU) def. Ben Gregg (TT), 1UP

Matthew Comegys (TT) def. Todd Duncan (WVU), 2UP