WVU golf heads to Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia University golf team will compete in the Big 12 Golf Championship from Monday to Wednesday in Hutchison, Kansas.

The Big 12 Championship will be contested at Prairie Dunes Country Club on the 6,974-yard, par-70 course. The format will consist of a total of 72 holes across three days with 36 holes scheduled on Monday, followed by 18 holes each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pairings will consist of twosomes with play beginning off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees each of the four rounds.

West Virginia will be paired with Iowa State and will tee off on No. 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

No. 1 Oklahoma leads four Big 12 teams in the Top 17 of the Sagarin rankings with all squads ranked within the top 87 of 292 Division I programs.

“We’ve improved more than 30 spots in the spring and just keep getting better and better,” coach Sean Covich said. “I think right now we are building momentum and peaking at the right time. I think the guys are really looking forward to going back to Prairie Dunes.”

Seniors Etienne Papineau, Mark Goetz, Logan Perkins, junior Kurtis Grant (substitute), sophomore Trent Tipton and freshman Jackson Davenport make up the WVU lineup. Papineau boasts the most experience with three Big 12 Championship appearances (2017, 2018 and 2019). Perkins competed in the 2019 Big 12 Championship, while Goetz participated in the 2018 Big 12 Championship. The rest of the lineup will make their Big 12 debut. Last year’s Big 12 Championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We have been to Prairie Dunes so we know what to expect,” Covich said. “We know the wind is going to blow 20 to 30 miles per hour. This is one of the most challenging golf courses in America. It’s pure golf, and we look forward to the challenge.”

Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com.