MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Sunday at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina.

The tournament will be played on the 7,220-yard, par 72 Bulls Bay Golf Club. Golfers will play 18 holes each day on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The No. 55-ranked Mountaineers will be joined by No. 13 Auburn, No. 22 Ole Miss, No. 23 Purdue, No. 27 New Mexico, No. 28 East Tennessee State, No. 29 South Carolina, No. 35 NC State, No. 44 Kent State, No. 48 College of Charleston, No. 59 Missouri, No. 63 Kentucky, No. 79 Iowa State, No. 94 Furman and No. 102 Wisconsin.

Fifth-year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, senior Kurtis Grant, junior Trent Tipton and sophomore Jackson Davenport will represent WVU for the second-consecutive year at the event. Freshman Max Green will compete as an individual.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year, and I know our guys feel the same,” coach Sean Covich said. “The golf course is one of the most unique we play all season, plus everyone with The Hootie and The Blowfish Foundation, Bulls Bay Golf Club and the Charleston area put on a fantastic event. It’s another strong field so we look forward to competing against several NCAA postseason teams this week.”

Last year, Goetz finished in 10th place at 3-under-par and Tipton tied for 12th at 2-under-par to lead WVU to a seventh-place finish. This will be the third time that Perkins and Grant have competed in the event.