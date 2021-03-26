WVU golf heads to The Hootie at Bulls Bay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Sunday at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina.

South Carolina and the College of Charleston will host the tournament on the 6,104-yard, par-72 Bulls Bay Golf Club. Golfers will play 18 holes each day on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“Bulls Bay Golf Club is perhaps one of my favorite golf courses that we have ever played,” coach Sean Covich said. “Because of the course routing and coastal winds, it creates such a unique challenge, a mixture of Kiawah’s Ocean Course and Shinnecock Hills. I know our guys are excited to be returning to play in “The Hootie.”

The No. 79-ranked Mountaineers will be joined by two other Big 12 teams – No. 32 Kansas and No. 77 Iowa State. In addition, No. 7 Auburn, No. 18 NC State, No. 34 South Carolina, No. 42 Duke, No. 53 Kentucky, No. 54 Purdue, No. 65 Kent State, No. 76 Missouri, No. 82 College of Charleston, No. 91 Marquette, No. 99 Louisiana Tech, Wisconsin and Wichita State will compete in the event.

Seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, junior Kurtis Grant, sophomore Trent Tipton and freshman Jackson Davenport will represent WVU for the fourth consecutive spring event. Freshman Will Stakel will compete for the first time this spring as an individual.

Perkins and Grant competed in the event two years ago as last year’s tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Perkins led the way for WVU, finishing at 1-over-par in a tie for 16th place.

“The event is so much fun,” Covich said. “The Hootie and The Blowfish Foundation, the Bulls Bay Golf Club and all the people in the Charleston, South Carolina, area make this such a fun tournament for the guys. In addition, several ACC, SEC and Big Ten teams will be there so it’s another strong field.

“I think this will provide a good tune up for the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes, where the topography and winds are similar. We will have to control the flight and spin on our approach shots into the greens.”