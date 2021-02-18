WVU Golf returns to action at Seminole Intercollegiate

The West Virginia University golf team will return to action for the second consecutive weekend to compete in the Seminole Intercollegiate, hosted by Florida State, from Feb. 19-21 in Tallahassee, Florida.

West Virginia is slated to compete in the event for the sixth straight season. The event will take place at the par-72, 6,965-yard Golden Eagle Country Club.

Joining the Mountaineers and No. 10 Florida State will be No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 18 Duke, No. 25 Liberty, North Florida, USF, Virginia, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, NC State, Florida Golf Coast, South Alabama, Troy, North Alabama and James Madison.

West Virginia currently sports a ranking of No. 91 out of 178 teams in the latest Golfweek rankings. The Mountaineers boast a No. 9 strength of schedule.

“We are grateful for another opportunity to compete, especially against another great field featuring several Top 25 teams,” coach Sean Covich said. “The weather will be challenging for the first round with gusty winds out of the north. We will have to be ready for those conditions, but the guys should know this golf course fairly well, and I expect them to play well.”

Seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, junior Kurtis Grant, sophomore Trent Tipton and freshman Jackson Davenport will represent WVU for the second straight tournament. The top four scores will count towards West Virginia’s overall team score.

Last year, the Mountaineers tied for seventh place with No. 32 North Florida. Out of this year’s five golfers competing for WVU, Perkins was the second Mountaineer finisher, tying for 23rd with a 4-over-par weekend.

Last weekend at the Gators Invitational, the Mountaineers competed against nine Top 25 teams in the 21-team event. West Virginia shot eight strokes better as a team than last year’s 16-over-par finish.

“I was very pleased with their preparation and attitude at Florida,” Covich added. “Seeing the same work ethic this week leading into the Seminole Intercollegiate is encouraging.”