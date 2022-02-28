MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team shot 7-under-par on Monday and stands in second place during the first round of the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz sits in second place, firing a 7-under-par 65 in the first round. He trails Mikey Slesinski of St. Mary’s (Calif.) by one stroke. Goetz posted eight birdies in the first round.

Junior Trent Tipton shot 4-under-par and is tied for fifth place. Tipton recorded six birdies on the day. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins is tied for 32nd place at 1-over-par, while senior Kurtis Grant rounded out WVU’s scoring at 3-over-par. Sophomore Jackson Davenport shot 6-over-par, and freshman Max Green competed as an individual, shooting 1-over-par and is tied for 32nd place.

West Virginia shot a 7-under-par 281 for the first round and is tied for second place with Little Rock, five shots behind St. Mary’s. WVU has a five-shot lead over No. 37-ranked UAB.

“We had great rounds by Mark and Trent today,” coach Sean Covich said. “Those two guys really stepped up for us in round one. The back nine played difficult in high winds. We need to continue to play well and have guys step up.”

The second 18 holes of the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate begins Tuesday morning.