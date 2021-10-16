WVU golf, UCF to Host Isleworth Collegiate Invitational

The West Virginia University golf team will join UCF in hosting the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational, held from Sunday through Tuesday, at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida.

The 2021 event marks the fourth season the Mountaineers and the Knights have co-hosted the tournament on the par-72, 7,544-yard course. No. 61 WVU and No. 63 UCF will be joined by No. 2 Arizona State, No. 21 Auburn, No. 23 LSU, No. 26 Illinois, No. 33 SMU, No. 40 Florida, No. 47 North Florida, No. 73 South Carolina, No. 111 California, No. 119 Minnesota, No. 149 Coastal Carolina and No. 189 Augusta in this year’s field.

“This is one of the premier tournaments in all of college golf,” said coach Sean Covich. “We are excited to one again co-host at Isleworth with UCF. This week will certainly test all phases of our game, from driving it well, to approach shots, to our touch around the greens. This course is a championship venue. I am looking forward to seeing our guys compete against one of the best fields in college golf.”

Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz, senior Kurtis Grant, freshman Max Green, junior Trent Tipton and fifth-year senior Logan Perkins will represent WVU at the event. Sophomore Olivier Ménard will compete as an individual for the Mountaineers.

Golfers will hit the links starting in tee times at 8 a.m. and play one round each day.

In addition, sophomores Jackson Davenport and Will Stakel and freshman Todd Duncan will compete at the Xavier Invitational at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday and Tuesday.

“Also, it’s another big week for Jackson Davenport, Will Stakel and Todd Duncan as they compete at Xavier,” Covich said. “We wish those guys the best of luck. Events like these are so crucial to their continued development as players.”

Results for both tournaments will be available at Golfstat.com.

These events will be WVU’s final fall tournaments until the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate on Monday, Feb. 7, in Statesboro, Georgia.