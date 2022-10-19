The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up competition at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Wednesday.

In the morning session against Baylor on Wednesday, senior Trent Tipton defeated Luke Dossey, 3&2, and junior Jackson Davenport downed Jonas Appel, 3&2. Sophomore Max Green tied Johnny Keefer. The Mountaineers lost a close 3-2-1 match to the Bears.

In the championship round against Iowa State later in the day, the Mountaineers fell to the Cyclones, 3-2-1. Junior Will Stakel recorded a 2&1 victory over Jake Slocum, while sophomore Todd Duncan added a 2&1 victory over Luke Gutschewski. Davenport tied his match against Nate Vance.

The Mountaineers will complete their fall season at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Florida, from Sunday to Tuesday.

No. 9 Iowa State def. No. 10 West Virginia, 3-2-1

Kyo Morishita (ISU) def. Trent Tipton (WVU), 5&4

Jackson Davenport (WVU) tied Nate Vance (ISU)

Lukas Pany (ISU) def. Max Green (WVU), 5&4

Todd Duncan (WVU) def. Luke Gutschewski (ISU), 2&1

Paul Beauvy (ISU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 2&1

Will Stakel (WVU) def. Jake Slocum (ISU), 2&1

No. 6 Baylor def. No. 10 West Virginia, 3-2-1