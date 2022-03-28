McNeil becomes third men's basketball player to enter the portal this month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia shooting guard Sean McNeil said wasn’t sure if he would play inside the WVU Coliseum again following the Mountaineers’ victory in the regular season finale over TCU earlier this month.

McNeil, who came to WVU as a transfer from Sinclair Community College ahead of the 2019-20 season, has indeed entered the transfer portal.

“First off I want to say thank you to Coach Huggins and the entire West Virginia staff,” McNeil stated in a graphic Monday announcing his decision on Twitter. “My time at West Virginia and the memories I’ve made will hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. After much thought and consideration, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

McNeil was the second-leading scorer for WVU this season, averaging 12.2 points per game. His scoring average was as high as 14.8 points per game during the early stages of conference play, but fell off from there.

McNeil was a 41.4 percent shooter from the floor, and shot 36.8 percent from three-point range this year.

The senior finished his WVU career with exactly 900 points in a Mountaineer uniform over the course of three seasons.

In fact, this year was the second season in a row that McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game.

McNeil scored a career-high 26 points on two separate occasions.

After scoring at least 10 points in all but one of the first 15 games this season, McNeil was held under double digits in scoring in eight of the final 16 games of the year.

McNeil is the third Mountaineer player to enter the transfer portal since the offseason began. Both Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell announced their decisions to transfer on March 16.

McNeil has one season of eligibility remaining.