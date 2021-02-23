WVU gymnast Chloe Asper earns Big 12 weekly honors

Iowa State’s Addy De Jesus is the Gymnast of the Week for the second time this year, Oklahoma’s Karrie Thomas the Event Specialist, while Chloe Asper has given West Virginia its first weekly honor of 2021.

De Jesus stormed back on the road at Illinois State to take titles on the vault, beam and all-around while sharing the top podium with teammate Maddie Diab on the floor. Her all-around score of 39.350 was the best mark in the Big 12 last week. De Jesus is the first Cyclone gymnast to take multiple Gymnast of the Week honors in the same season since Michelle Browning earned it three times in 2012.

Thomas scored a 9.95 on beam from the No. 5 spot in the rotation. It set her career high on the beam and took the event title in a quad against North Carolina State, George Washington and William & Mary. Thomas added a 9.825 on bars. This is Thomas’ fourth career weekly honor from the Big 12 and first since 2019, when she was twice named Newcomer, plus one Event Specialist honor the same year. Thomas’ nod keeps the Specialist honor in the hands of a Sooner for the fourth straight week, while being the fifth different Specialist from OU this year. Oklahoma has done that six other times in program history, the last being 2017.

Asper was in the balance beam lineup for just the second time this season and came through with a career high 9.9, tied for first overall against No. 9 Denver. The true freshman from Hanover, Pennsylvania anchored the beam for the Mountaineers and aided an event win over the Pioneers. Her beam average of 9.85 is seventh best in the Big 12. It’s the first weekly honor for a Mountaineer gymnast since January of last year when Chloe Cluchey was Event Specialist.