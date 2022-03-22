MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU gymnastics is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers are heading to the Norman, Oklahoma for the 2022 NCAA Regional Championships. They’ll compete against host Oklahoma, as well as Minnesota, California, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Utah State and Arizona.

WVU placed third at the Big 12 Championships, marking its best finish in the competition since 2017. The Mountaineers also posted a program-best score at the event.

Oklahoma will host the regional. The Sooners won the Big 12 Conference title Saturday, registering the highest team score in the event’s history.

Regional competition takes place March 30 through April 2.