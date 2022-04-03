MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One day after head coach Bob Huggins was announced as an inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Bear added a guard transfer to his roster.

According to his Twitter account, senior guard Erik Stevenson has committed to joining West Virginia for this upcoming season.

Stevenson, who will be a fifth-year senior next season, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6 foot 4 inch guard hails from Lacey, Washington.

He averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists this past season for South Carolina.

Prior to that, Stevenson played his junior year at Washington after starting his collegiate career with Wichita State.

Stevenson’s scoring average last season was the best of his career, and was second-best on the Gamecocks’ roster.

Stevenson was a three-star prospect out of high school when he was part of the 2018 recruiting class.

He led South Carolina in total points and 3-pointers made last season.

Stevenson is the fourth guard on WVU’s roster for this upcoming season, along with returning players Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, and Seth Wilson.